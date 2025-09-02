NES seeks inclusive economic growth, honours Shettima, Iyabo Masha, others with Distinguished Fellow Award 

The Nigeria Economic Society has called on stakeholders to collaborate on inclusive economic growth for the country, saying that it has concluded plans to honour Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Director of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24), Dr Iyabo Masha, with its 2025 Distinguished Fellow Award.

According to the NES, there is the need for robust conversations that will interrogate pathways for rethinking development, with focus areas including investment-driven growth, regional integration, innovation, human capital development and inclusive governance.

The NES, which disclosed the development in a statement made available on Monday, added that apart from Shettima and Iyabo Masha, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso and the CEO of Financial Derivative, Bismark Rewane and nine others will also be honoured with its Fellow Award during its 66th Annual Conference in Abuja on September 8, 2025.

The Vice President will declare the conference open while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume will deliver the opening remarks just as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, is expected to deliver special remarks

There will also be a lecture on “Managing Economic Reforms for Sustainable Development: (Experience and Lessons for the Future) while the panelists for the event include: Mathew Verghis, World Bank Country Director for Nigeria; Tanimu Yakubu, Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation; Dr. Tayo Aduloju, DG, NESG; Dr Tope Fasua, Special Adviser on Economic Matters; and Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Presidential Committee of Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The NES further disclosed that Dr Masha is being honoured for her distinguished contribution to global monetary affairs and her meritorious service to the country, adding that Masha is proudly Nigerian and an asset to the African continent.

The NES further disclosed that economic experts have been invited to the conference, saying that the deliberations and suggestions will be forwarded to the Federal Government and other sub-nationals for consideration and necessary action.

It is instructive to note that Dr Masha joined the International Monetary Fund from the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2003, following a career focused on monetary policy and operations, reserve management, and research. Her research focuses are macroeconomic and systemic risks, monetary and financial stability, debt sustainability, trade, regional integration, and the long-run growth.

Masha, a former member of the Nigerian Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC), assumed office as the Director and head of secretariat of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four(G24) after what the institution called “an extensive recruitment process.”

Based in Washington, the G24 comprises nations collaborating to coordinate the positions of developing countries on monetary, financial and development matters.

Dr. Masha replaced Marilou Uy, an erstwhile senior adviser of the World Bank and G24’s director of secretariat from 2015 until her recent exit. She has broad experience in research, policy and operation on local and international fronts.

Dr Masha is the first African to hold the position since G24 was founded in 1971. Past Directors have been from either the Asia or Latin American bloc of the membership.

Her past role in Nigeria, as part of an eight-member presidential advisory committee (PEAC), between 2019 and 2022, centred on advising former President Muhammadu Buhari on economic policies. The position allowed her to offer direction on PEAC’s work on global economic impact and policies on macroeconomic and sustainable development.

Dr Masha is a global economist with a demonstrated history of working in central banking and financial markets, economic management, international lending, finance and development. She has a strong focus on macroeconomic stabilization policy research and implementation.

She worked with the International Monetary Fund beginning 2003. The assignments in more than 10 emerging markets (Asian and African countries) focused on comprehensive economic management, including (i) policy reform advisory services and dialogue with governments (ii) financing and lending programs; (iii) analytic research and economic modelling and forecasting.

Specifically, she helped design for national governments and central banks implementable solutions specific to their circumstances. She also ensured that key economic and financial policy reforms are focused on fiscal and debt sustainability; foreign reserve adequacy; improving the transmission mechanism of monetary policy; achieving depth, safety and soundness in the financial sector; and managing capital flows.

She worked at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Research Department between 1998 and 2003. She also worked with the World Bank between 1997 and 1998 as well as at the IRIS Centre, the University of Maryland at College Park, as a consultant. She also served as IMF Representative for Sierra Leone.

Dr Masha attended the University of Lagos and the American University in Washington and holds a doctorate degree in Economics.

