NERC transfers regulatory oversight of Plateau electricity market to state

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has transferred regulatory oversight of the Plateau electricity market to the State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The Commission, in a statement on its official X page on Thursday, said the transfer was in compliance with the amended Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electricity Act, 2023 (Amended).

With the Electricity ACT, the commission retains the role as central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state and international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.

NERC said the Government of Plateau State has complied with the conditions precedent in the laws, and has duly notified NERC and requested for the transfer of regulatory oversight of the intrastate electricity market in Plateau State.

The transfer Order by NERC directed Jos Electricity Distribution Plc to incorporate a subsidiary (JED SubCo) to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Plateau State from JED.

“JED shall complete the incorporation of JED SubCo within 60 days from 12th March 2025. The sub-company shall apply for and obtain a licence for the intrastate supply and distribution of electricity from NSERC, among other directives.

“All transfers envisaged by this order shall be completed by 12th September 2025,” the NERC said.

With this order, Plateau has joined states like Lagos, Imo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Enugu, Niger, Edo, and Oyo to regulate its electricity market.

