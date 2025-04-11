NERC slams N628m fine on eight DisCos for infraction

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has fined eight Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) N628,031,583.94 for non-compliance with the capping of estimated bills for unmetered customers.

The electricity sector regulator made this known in a statement it issued to the public and newsmen on its website in Abuja on Thursday.

The commission listed the DisCos affected as: Abuja, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, and Yola.

It said that the non-compliant DisCos were sanctioned to pay fines amounting to N628,031,583.94, which is equivalent to 5 percent of the naira value of the gross over billing for the period under review.

According to NERC, it sanctioned the DisCos pursuant to section 34(1)(d) of the Electricity Act 2023.

It said that the DisCos failed to fully comply with the monthly energy caps issued by the commission between July and September 2024.

Also Read:

It said: “The public may recall that in 2020, the commission issued the Order on Capping of Estimated Bills (Order No: NERC/197/2020) and subsequently issued monthly energy caps.

“Which aimed to align the estimated bills for unmetered customers with the measured consumption of metered customers on the same supply feeder.

“A review of DisCos’ billing of unmetered customers for July to September 2024 (2024/Q3) revealed non-compliance with the monthly energy caps issued by the commission.”

The commission said that it had also mandated the DisCos to issue commensurate credit adjustments to all customers affected by the overbilling by May 15, which ends the April 2025 billing cycle.

The commission also reaffirmed its commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

Post Views: 1