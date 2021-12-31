NERC confirms 63 per cent of electricity consumers still under estimated billing

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has confirmed that 62.67 per cent of the electricity consumers in the country are still under estimated billing as at September this year.

NERC made this confirmation in its Key Operational and Financial Data of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) for January 2019 to September 2021, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The regulatory agency admitted that the huge metering gap for end-use customers was still a key challenge in the industry.

“The records of the commission indicate that of the 12,784,685 registered energy customers as at Sept. 2021, only 4, 772,906 (37.33 per cent) have been metered.

“Thus, 62.67 per cent of the registered electricity customers are still on estimated billing which has contributed to customer apathy toward payment of electricity bills, ” the commission said.

According to NERC, the metering status of the DisCos as at September 2021 is: Benin DisCo, 36.75 per cent; Abuja, 45 per cent; Eko, 57.33 per cent; Ikeja, 58.56 per cent and Enugu, 23.24 per cent.

Others are: Port Harcourt, 30.56 per cent; Ibadan, 35.27 per cent; Jos, 37.74 per cent; Kaduna, 38.48 per cent; Kano, 30.19 per cent and Yola, 16.03 per cent.

NERC noted that the number of metered customers as at December 2020 was 4,053,403.

The agency said this meant that there was a significant improvement in metering as the 11 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) were able to add 719,503 meters to their customers within the period.

NERC attributed the increase in roll-out of meters to the concurrent operation of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) of the Federal Government and the Meter Assets Providers (MAP) scheme.

“The commission has commenced the review of MAP regulations to allow a smooth implementation of NMMP schemes.

“This is to ensure that the full benefits of both schemes are obtained to close the metering gap in the NESI on time’’ NERC stated.