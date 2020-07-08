Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, Managing Director of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, has warned officials against violating financial regulations and engaging in inappropriate financial dealings.

Adesugba gave the warning on Wednesday in Abuja, while briefing the audit personnel of the agency.

The Managing Director, in a statement signed by Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, said he would not tolerate tampering with financial regulations and corruptive activities.

He said: “Let me make this very clear, I will strictly enforce extant rules and financial regulations. I will not tolerate breaching of due process in procurement and other financial transactions.

“I charge you to ensure proper records keeping and observance of the internal processes. Every transaction must be within the bounds of law.

“If there is any infraction, I will act swiftly against culprits. There must be no excuse.

“I am a stickler for transparency and accountability. Any official who breaches the financial protocols will be sanctioned.”

Adesugba said the agency would conduct governance audit to ensure that right things were done and also adopt and follow processes within the grounds of extant regulations.

He urged the staff to imbibe the culture of transparency and accountability, warning that he would not shield or defend any official engaging in corrupt practices.

Adesugba assumed duty as NEPZA boss on July 1 after President Muhammadu Buhari approved his appointment on June 26.