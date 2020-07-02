Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, new Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority, has urged staff of the agency to improve on their work ethics to optimise NEPZA’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product growth.

Adesugba, who made the call while addressing the Management staff on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that NEPZA provided the country with sufficient escape route for economic recovery Post COVID-19.

Adesugba, in a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA, Martins Odeh, said the authority’s success or failure would be measured by its actions or in-actions in this crucial period of economic downturn caused by the prevailing pandemic.

He appealed to the management staff of the organisation to see his appointment as a blessing to the sector, adding that the workforce must work as a team and one family to achieve any meaningful results.

He said: “I have years of experience working with government establishments.

“My exposure to agencies like Customs, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, National Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture and as a Legal Practitioner has indeed made me an industry player.

“I shall be bringing my experience to bear so that we can support the government to improve on its revenue derive, especially in the non-oil sector.

“I am prepared to run an open process where the contribution of all shall be measured, tested and applied for the overall good of the Authority.”

Adesugba also advised the management to ensure strict compliance with the National Centre for Disease Control cautionary instruction to avoid the spread of COVID-19 among the workforce, adding that the pandemic was wrecking havoc on human population.

Bitrus Dawuk, the immediate past Acting Managing Director, said the management staff and the workforce would cooperate with the new MD to take NEPZA to the zenith.

Dawuk, who is the Director of Finance of the agency, expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to serve, adding that he would take steps to galvanise support for the MD to lessen his workload.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo during the MD’s formal inauguration earlier, expressed confidence in Adesugba’s capacity to deliver on the job.

According to Adebayo, NEPZA requires close supervision to drive the country’s economy.

He said: “I once again congratulate the new NEPZA MD on his appointment and we hope that you would not disappoint the ministry.

“Remember that NEPZA is a parastatal under the ministry, and therefore, must carry out aspirations of the ministry that would help in growing our economy.

“NEPZA’s successes or failures would always naturally rob-off on the ministry, so the ministry will not be quiet when things are going wrong.”