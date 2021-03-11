A consultant nephrologist, Dr Abdulwasiu Busari, has decried the increasing rate of kidney diseases in Nigeria, saying it is currently about 20 to 25 per cent.

Busari, who works at the Renal Department, Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos, in commemoration of the World Kidney Day celebration.

The World Kidney Day is celebrated annually on the second Thursday in March aimed at raising awareness on the importance of kidneys to overall health.

It is also aimed at reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and associated health problems worldwide.

This year’s theme is: “Living Well with Kidney Disease.”

“Out of every 10 people we see, two or three have Chronic Kidney Disease, and it has been increasing yearly.

“The situation is now so bad that you see a lot of patients soliciting for financial assistance to meet their medical needs.

“It is not only adults that are affected with kidney disease, even children have the disease,” he said.

The nephrologist attributed the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease to rise in the risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, abuse of drugs, intake of herbal concoction, obesity among others.

He listed other major causes as Chronic Glomerulonephritis, Obstructive Uropathy (prostate enlargement, urethral structure, fibroids, bilateral kidney stones, bladder cancers).

They are toxic nephropathy (Herbal concoctions, analgesic abuse, antibiotics abuse, hard drugs), HIV/AIDS, genetic disease (Adult Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease) and autoimmune diseases.

Busari said that most people diagnosed with chronic kidney disease were not aware that they have kidney disease, thus most present late at the hospital.

“What is of concern to us as nephrologists is that only one third of these people know that they have kidney disease when they come to the hospital.

“Most times when they come to the hospitals, they complain about treating recurring malaria and typhoid fever.

“When we do our investigations through tests, we discover that the patients may have an advanced stage of chronic kidney disease which is often irreversible.

“That’s when they need dialysis or transplant,” he said.

Expressing concerned about burden of the disease in Lagos, Busari said that nephrologists at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Gbagada; Alimosho and Lagos Island General Hospitals collaborated to raise awareness about kidney diseases.

According to him, they partnered with some medical diagnostic laboratories to offer free serum creatinine (blood kidney function test) and urinalysis screening for people in some designated laboratories in Lagos.

Busari said that the nephrologists would follow up with patients based on the outcome of their kidney test.

He said that the free kidney test, which was part of their activities to commemorate this year’s World Kidney Day, started on March 8 and would end on March 12.

“We need people to understand that kidney is important, because it helps to remove excess fluids, waste products and toxins from the body.

“We advise more people to fill the online forms and book appointment at the medical laboratories close to them to take advantage of the free kidney function test,” he said.

Busari listed some of the symptoms of chronic kidney disease to include tiredness, loss of appetite, face and leg swelling, change in urine colour or foaming urine.

Other symptoms are nausea, hiccups, shortage of blood, convulsions and breathlessness.

“Because some of the symptoms are similar to those of malaria and typhoid fever, that’s why most people mistake it. This is the reason why we advocate for regular kidney function tests,” he said.

The expert advised that the kidney function tests should be done yearly by people without any of the risk factors, while those that have hypertension should conduct the test every six months.

Busari said that patients that have hypertension and diabetes should conduct the tests every three months, noting that early detection was critical to avert kidney failure.

The nephrologist advised people to prevent their risk of kidney disease by avoiding sedentary lifestyle, controlling their blood pressure and sugar level, and eating healthy diets with minimal salt, sugar and fat.

Busari recommended drinking of 2.5 litres to 3.5 litres of water daily was crucial to aid kidney function, advising people against smoking, intake of herbal concoctions and unprescribed medicines by physicians.