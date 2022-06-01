NEPC urges exporters to take advantage of incentive schemes for growth  

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has urged exporters in Imo State to take advantage of its export incentive schemes to grow their businesses.

NEPC Executive Director, Dr Ezra Yakusak, gave the advice in an address at a sensitization forum on export incentives organized by the council Wednesday in Owerri, the capital city.

Yakusak said that the event was organized in partial fulfillment of the council’s role of ameliorating the financial burden of exporters.

He listed NEPC’s available incentive schemes to include the Export Expansion Grant (EEG), the Tax Relief on Interest Income (TRII) and the Export Development Fund (EDF).

The Director said that the TRII was recently activated for exporters of manufactured goods and the EDF to provide financial assistance to exporting companies to cover part of their initial expenses with respect to export promotion activities.

He added that while the EEG and TRII were post-shipment incentives, the EDF was a pre-shipment incentive which primarily offered support for MSMEs so as to increase their competitiveness and enhance their capacity.

“The dearth of information among potential beneficiaries of the incentive schemes, evidenced by a number of enquiries about export incentives and some misconceptions, necessitated this sensitization forum.

“I enjoin you to make the best use of this opportunity by participating fully in this forum so as to enhance your chances of benefitting from the various incentive schemes available to operators in the non-oil export sector “, he said.

Speaking, NEPC’s Trade Promotion Advisor in Imo, Anthony Ajuruchi, listed other incentives to include tax holidays, subsidies, reduced duties paid on goods and duty waiver granted on some goods.

He thanked the NEPC management for organizing the forum and urged participants to keep faith with the council.

“This sensitization will definitely benefit our micro, small and medium enterprises because knowledge is power.

“Exporters in Imo need this knowledge sharing in order to take full advantage of the incentives just like their counterparts all over the nation who have been enjoying them”, he said.

Coordinator of the Imo Exporters Summit, Eze Emma Ekeh, thanked the NEPC for organizing the programme and noted that exporters in Imo were ever ready to access available incentives.