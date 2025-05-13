NEPC, NBS join forces to capture informal cross-border trade data

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) have formalized a partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance data collection on Informal Cross-Border Trade (ICBT) in Nigeria.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at the NBS Headquarters in Abuja, NEPC Executive Director/CEO, Nonye Ayeni, described the agreement as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to expand its export trade by including data from the informal sector.

Ayeni emphasizes that current trade statistics predominantly reflect activities in the formal sector, overlooking the substantial volume and impact of informal export trade.

“In 2024 alone, formal records show that Nigeria exported 7.291 million metric tons of non-oil products worth $5.456 billion. However, this figure excludes informal trade, which plays a critical role in our economy,” she noted.

According to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, NEPC, Ndubueze Okeke, Ayeni noted that informal cross-border trade supports millions of livelihoods, reinforces regional supply chains, and contributes greatly to national and continental economic resilience.

Data gathered by NEPC field offices from key border states – including Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Lagos, Ogun, and Adamawa – recorded informal export transactions exceeding $31.8 million in some months of 2024.

Additionally, reports from the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN) revealed that over 1.6 million bags of onions were traded informally to neighbouring countries like Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, and Niger Republic.

Despite the scale of these informal trade activities, Ayeni lamented that they are not reflected in national export statistics.

“This data gap has serious implications for economic planning. It weakens Nigeria’s position in regional and global trade negotiations, denies informal traders the support they deserve, and obscures the contributions of women, youth, and MSMEs to the economy,” she said.

Ayeni explained that the partnership with NBS is a strategic move to address this imbalance by capturing the full scope of Nigeria’s export activities.

In his remarks, the Statistician General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adeniran, describes the initiative as a step toward resolving one of the country’s biggest trade data challenges – accurately capturing informal and service-related trade.

He pointed out that the absence of informal trade data hampers evidence-based policy making, distorts macroeconomic indicators, and restricts Nigeria’s ability to participate effectively in international trade talks.

“Traditional data systems have focused too narrowly on formal trade, ignoring the vibrancy and economic significance of informal trade networks,” he said.

He noted that in Sub-Saharan Africa, informal trade accounts for 20 to 40 percent of intra-African trade, with Nigeria representing a large share due to its extensive and porous borders. “These are not just statistical gaps, they represent a lack of understanding about the economic realities of millions of Nigerians,” he stressed

