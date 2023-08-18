NEMA yet to receive $1m donation for flood victims from US — D-G

Mustapha Ahmed, Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, says the agency is yet to receive the $1 million donation promised by the United States of America Agency for International Development to support the 2022 flood victims.

The Director General said this when Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State paid him a visit on Friday in Abuja.

The US Embassy in a statement by the then US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, sometime in October 2022, announced a $1 million donation to assist flood victims.

Ahmed said: “I heard about the donation in the news, just the way you heard about it, but we are yet to receive any US donation.

“Yes, it was announced, but we are yet to receive it.”

On the visit of the Zamfara State Governor, the NEMA boss said the agency will continue to assist the state with humanitarian aids for victims of banditry and terrorist attacks

“We will continue to offer you a handshake of partnership as we will support you in the areas you have requested,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Lawal said the visit was to seek assistance of the agency for the Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

He said the cases of bandits attacks, which had remained worrisome, had continued to affect the people negatively.

The governor however assured that whatever intervention received from the agency would be judiciously given to the affected persons.

“I am assuring you that whatever intervention we get will get to those who are meant to get it,” he said.