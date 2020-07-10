The National Emergency Management Agency has warned of imminent flood in 102 Local Government Areas across 28 states during this year’s rainy season.

AVM Muhammadu Muhammed, Director-General of the agency, said the yearly Seasonal Rainfall Prediction and Annual Flood Outlook that were released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency predicted this in June.

Muhammed listed Kaura, Zaria, Kaduna North and Chikun local governments of Kaduna State as being within probable risk areas as some of the 102 local government areas with highly probable risk.

He advised governments to organise State Humanitarian Coordination Forum meetings in order to prepare stakeholders for mitigation and response to floods when they occur.

Mohammed called on State Emergency Management Agencies and frontline local governments to be prepared.

The director-general advised them to sensitise vulnerable communities to prepare for safe evacuation.

Mohammed further suggested that refuse, weeds, water hyacinths should be removed from drainage channels, water channels and “all avenues for river run-offs so as to allow free flow of flood waters”.