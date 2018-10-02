NEMA warns Kogi residents against early return to homes

The National Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday warned residents displaced by the recent flood disaster in Kogi against returning to their homes.

The NEMA Head of Operations in charge of Abuja and Kogi, Bitrus Samuel, who gave the warning in Lokoja, said it was too early for residents to return to their homes, although the water had started receding.

He said that the water level in the River Niger stood at 10.76 centimetres as at October 2, noting that NEMA would advise appropriately on when it would be safe for people to return to their houses.

Samuel disclosed also that people in Internally Displaced Camps were being provided with foods and drugs regularly, saying that the agency had just taken delivery of new consignment of drugs and medicines.

According to him, outbreak of epidemic has not been reported in any of the camps, due to the prevailing high level of hygiene being maintained by state and Federal Governments officials.