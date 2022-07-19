NEMA trains flood mitigation vanguards in Plateau

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has trained flood mitigation vanguards in Plateau, to reduce the negative impact of flood disasters.

Linda Adokwu, the agency’s Principal Planning Officer, said at the training Tuesday in Jos that the vanguards were mostly National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members volunteers.

Adokwu said that the sensitisation programme was to expose the vanguards to the hazards associated with the rainy season and safety measures.

“These volunteers are usually at the rural area, hence they are expected to cascade the messages to the grassroots, to reduce flood disasters that may occur during the rainy season.

“They are also to help build resilience of the people in their communities.

“Rainy season is at its peak and based on the Nigeria Meteorological Agency’s prediction, there is the possibility of flooding in over 400 local government areas across the country.

“It is important that the people are prepared and they know what to expect and what to do when flooding occurs,” she said.

Adokwu, who presented a paper at the training stated that NEMA was collaborating with relevant organisations to sensitise the people on the dangers of flood.

According to her, the agency is advising those living on floodplains to relocate to safer areas.

Garba Abas, Deputy Director, Plateau Fire Service, said that the service had been collaborating with NEMA to effectively manage disasters, especially fire.

Abas also presented a paper on how to prevent and manage fire disasters.

The deputy director taught the vanguards how to use fire extinguishers and other chemicals to quench fire in urban centres.

They also learnt how to use leaves and sand to put out fire in the rural areas.

Nuredin Magaji, Nigeria Red Cross Society Training Officer, taught the vanguards how to conduct first aid and emergency rescue.

Magaji urged the trainees to share the knowledge to other corps members and members of the public, to save lives when disasters occur.