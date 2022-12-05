NEMA set to distribute food items at Humanitarian Aid Centre

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said t has concluded plans to distribute food items donated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid Relief Centre (KSRelief) to 16,000 households in Borno.

The households include Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in eight camps and host communities of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head, NEMA’s Press Unit, on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, NEMA had conducted detailed profiling of the target beneficiaries at the identified camps and host communities.

He said that a standard quantity of 16,000 food baskets, each comprising a bag of rice (25kg), a bag of beans (25kg), mass vita flour (4kg), vegetable oil (2 litres), salt (1kg), tomato paste (2kg) and seasoning (0.8kg), will be distributed directly to the 16,000 IDPs at their various locations.

“This is based on the food items that was donated by KS Relief which are: 16,000 bags (25kg) of rice, 16,000 bags (25kg) of beans, 16,000 packaged (4kg) of mass vita flour, 16,000 gallons (2 litres) of vegetable oil, 16,000 packaged (1kg) of salt, 16,000 packaged (2kg) tomato paste and 16,000 packaged (0.8kg) seasoning”.

He added that, the relief food donation by KS Relief, a humanitarian aid agency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is a continuation of its assistance to persons affected by insurgency in Borno.

“The Saudi agency has previously donated similar food items that were distributed to victims of insurgency in Borno and Yobe as well as persons affected by armed banditry in Zamfara.

“Recall that between 2018 and 2019, KSRelief donated a total of 140,468 baskets of food items that were distributed to the IDPs affected by insurgency in Borno and Yobe.

“Furthermore, in 2021 the Saudi agency donated another set of 16,688 relief food baskets that were distributed again in Borno, Yobe and Zamfara.

“Therefore, it will be the third time that KSRelief food donation will be distributed in Borno,” he said.