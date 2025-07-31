NEMA receives 139 Nigerian returnees from Niger Republic

In its continued efforts to ensure the safe and dignified return of Nigerian migrants, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received 139 Nigerian returnees from Agadez, Niger Republic.

The returnees arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, aboard a Sky Mali flight which landed at approximately 7:57 p.m.

NEMA made this known on its official X handle on Thursday.

According to NEMA’s Kano Operations Office, the returnees comprised 22 male adults, 52 female adults, 33 male children, and 32 female children.

Also Read:

“The returnees were documented and were subsequently transported to Badala Hotel for accommodation, and profiling took place the following day, 30th July 2025.

“The reception exercise was well coordinated and successfully conducted,” it disclosed.

Post Views: 1