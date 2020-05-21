Retired Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed, the new Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency, said staff welfare and their ability to respond to disasters would be his priority.

Muhammed made the promise at his inaugural meeting with newsmen and directors of the agency in Abuja.

He said it was important to improve the capabilities of the staff members to enable them be prepared at all times for disasters management in the country.

He said: “If we fail to prepare, then we have undoubtedly prepared to fail.

“Suffice to say at this point, that for us, failure is not a consideration, let alone an option.

“This is because our nation will largely depend on us, as an agency, to ameliorate disaster situations, prior to, during and after such episode.

“I am aware that for us as an agency to achieve this, so much is expected and required of us.

“It is on this note that we will do as much as possible to equip our staff with the requisite knowledge through training to ensure they give their best whenever they are called upon.”

Muhammed reiterated that successful emergency management relies upon experience and expertise.

He added that although one could could not stop natural disasters, one could arm himself with knowledge and reasonable level of disaster preparedness so that not many lives would be lost.

The director-general urged the staff members to give their full cooperation and equally provide ideas on how best to resolve issues whenever they arose.

Mohammed also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to head the agency.