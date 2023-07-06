NEMA names 14 States, 31 communities to experience heavy rainfall this week + Full list

The National Emergency Management Agency has listed 14 states and 31 communities that may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from July 4 to 8, 2023.
This was contained in a statement signed by Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office.
Farinloye urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property.
The States and communities to be affected were listed as:
Plateau: Langtang, Shendam
Kano: Sumaila, Tudun wada
Sokoto: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame
Delta: Okwe
Kaduna: Kachia
Akwa Ibom: Upenekang
Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola
Katsina: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa
Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu
Zamfara: Shinkafi, Gummi
Borno State: Briyel
Jigawa: Gwaram
Kwara: Jebba
Niger: Mashegu, Kontagora.