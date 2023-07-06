NEMA names 14 States, 31 communities to experience heavy rainfall this week + Full list

828 828

The National Emergency Management Agency has listed 14 states and 31 communities that may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from July 4 to 8, 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office.

Farinloye urged relevant stakeholders within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property.

The States and communities to be affected were listed as:

Plateau: Langtang, Shendam

Kano: Sumaila, Tudun wada

Sokoto: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame

Delta: Okwe

Kaduna: Kachia

Akwa Ibom: Upenekang

Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola

Katsina: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa

Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu

Zamfara: Shinkafi, Gummi

Borno State: Briyel

Jigawa: Gwaram

Kwara: Jebba

Niger: Mashegu, Kontagora.