The National Emergency Management Agency has embarked on sensitisation and awareness campaign against banditry, kidnapping, fire outbreaks and flooding in the northern part of the country.

Alhaji Sanusi Ado, the Coordinator, NEMA Kano Territorial Office, made this disclosure at a three-day Staff Management Retreat in Dutse on Friday.

Ado said the exercise, with the theme: “Reengineering the Agency for Effective and Proactive Disaster Management”, was organised to develop further steps for disaster management.

He said that it was also to strengthen its collaborative relationship with stakeholders in disaster management.

He said: “NEMA has since embarked on the sensitisation and awareness campaign of major stakeholders in disaster management.”

According to him, the development is due to the rise of major threats of banditry, kidnapping, incessant fire outbreaks and flooding among others.

“These threats have resulted in the colossal loss of lives and destruction of property, most especially in this region.

“Therefore, this retreat will be a perfect place for all staff to reflect on our organisation and to spend some time thinking about a bigger picture of our agency.

“Also, the development is necessary in order to get everyone excited around a united mission and thereby building a bond among our staff and stakeholders.

“As you are aware, disaster management needs a strong and effective collaboration as it is a business for everyone.”

He stressed the need to rise up to their responsibilities for proactive measures in preventing, responding and mitigating the impact of emergencies and disaster solutions.

Ado charged the participants to use the forum to brainstorm and exchange ideas and come out with a holistic and affordable way to confront all disaster situations.

The exercise, which began on June 19, has 25 participants drawn from Kano office.