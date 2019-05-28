The National Emergency Management Agency in Niger has distributed relief items to victims of armed banditry in Kagara and Pandogari communities in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

Lydia Wagami, Head of Operations, NEMA, Minna Operations Office, distributed the food and non-food relief items to the victims in Minna on Tuesday.

She said the food and non-food items were from the Federal Government for the cushioning of the effects of the attack.

Wagami, who was represented by Malam Abdulkareem Abubakar, Head of Relief and Rehabilitation Unit, noted that the items would help reduce the plight of the victims.

She said: “The gesture is out of Federal Government’s concern for the victims who lost virtually everything to the robbers that attacked their communities.

“These items will assist in cushioning the effects of the attack.”

She advised the victims to make judicious use of the relief items to better their lots.

The New Agency of Nigeria reports that the attack occurred in the communities in February when the armed bandits also kidnapped some members of the communities.

The bandits also took away items such as farm produce, motorcycle and monies belonging to members of the communities.