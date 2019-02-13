NEMA director docked over alleged misappropriation of N54.3m

Emenike Umesi, a director in the National Emergence Management Agency was on Wednesday docked before an FCT High Court, Maitama over alleged misappropriation of N54.3 million.

Umesi is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on four-count bordering on misappropriation of public funds.

Justice Jude Okeke granted Umesi bail in the sum of N50 million and a surety in like sum.

Okeke said the surety must be a resident of the FCT and must own a landed property in Abuja.

Okeke ordered that the surety should deposit his street address and land title documents to the court and shall in addition show evidence of tax payment over the last three years.

He said he granted bail to the defendant because the prosecution had not objected to the bail application neither had the defendant defaulted in the administrative bail granted him by the EFCC.

He adjourned the case until April 15 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, the EFCC had alleged that on December 30, 2014, Umesi serving as the Acting Director, Special Duty in NEMA allegedly misappropriated N12.8 million meant for the Agency’s operations .

EFFC’s Prosecuting counsel, Deborah Ademu-Etteh, said the offence contravened Section 19 of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

Ademu-Etteh alleged that the defendant, serving as deputy director in charge of the South South Zone of NEMA on February 29, 2012, converted the sum of N7 .5 million meant for the Agency ‘s operations to his personal use.

The EFCC also accused Umesi of converting N17.9 million and N16.1 million in March, 2012 and Oct. 14, 2013 respectively to his personal use.

EFCC informed the court that the offences contravened Section 315 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against him.