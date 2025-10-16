NELFUND urges institutional collaboration to update student records

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund on Thursday called on all accredited tertiary institutions across the country to collaborate with the organisation in a bid to update their existing student records and upload the details of all their students, both returning and newly admitted on the NELFUND Student Verification Portal ahead of the official opening of the portal for the 2025/2026 academic session.

A statement by NELFUND’s spokesperson, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, who described the exercise as a proactive one said the move is aimed at ensuring a seamless verification and loan application process for students once the portal opens.

Institutions are therefore required to ensure that each student’s data is accurately captured and uploaded using the admission number or any other unique and verifiable identifier.

“NELFUND recognises the vital role that tertiary institutions play in the success of the Education Loan Scheme and seeks their continued cooperation and partnership in achieving the collective goal of expanding access to higher education for all eligible Nigerian students.

“Only students whose details have been duly uploaded and verified through their respective institutions will be eligible to apply for and benefit from the loan scheme.

“As such, NELFUND urges all institutions to commence and complete the upload process promptly, designating appropriate officers to oversee this critical exercise in line with the provided technical guidelines.

“This collaboration is key to ensuring that no eligible student is left behind as the Fund prepares to open its application portal for the new academic session.”

NELFUND is collecting student data as part of its efforts to provide loans to students in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The data collection process involves verifying student information through the Student Loan Access System portal. NELFUND has mandated that all accredited tertiary institutions must request access to SLAS to verify and upload student data related to loan applications. This step ensures the timely processing and disbursement of approved student loans.

The verification process involves institutions confirming and uploading student records via the SLAS portal. Once the process is complete, the student’s status will automatically update to “Disbursed,” confirming that payment has been made.

NELFUND’s goal is to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the loan application and disbursement process.