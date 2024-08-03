NELFUND lists six institutions to receive students loan

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has released the list of six institutions that have received its disbursement of N2,026,163,340 as institutional fees.

The six institutions that have received the money were made known on the official X handle of the fund on Saturday.

The institutions are University of Ibadan, Bayero University Kano, University of Ilorin, University of Benin, University of Maiduguri and Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State.

The fund disbursed N853,775,000 to Bayero University Kano, N589,001,500 to the University of Maiduguri and N304,961,800 to the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State.

Also the University of Ibadan got N201,114,650, University of Ilorin got N52,897,890 while University of Benin got N24,412,500.

The fund had earlier in a statement, said that the strategic effort aimed to ensure that students who really need the funds could continue their education by lowering the burden of financial constraints.

It said: “So far, six of the 12 institutions have received full payment of their institutional fees, covering over 20,000 students.

“The total amount disbursed to these institutions stands at approximately N2,026,163,340.

“These disbursements will ensure that Nigerian students can proceed with their academic activities unimpeded, fostering peace of mind much needed for these students and their families.”

