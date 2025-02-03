NELFUND disburses N20b to 192,906 students

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund as of February 3, has disbursed a total of N20,074,050,000 for institutional fees, benefiting no fewer than 192,906 students across various tertiary institutions in the country.

This is contained in a statement by Akintunde Sawyerr, Managing Director, NELFUND, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Sawyerr also disclosed that the Fund had so far received loan applications from no fewer than 364,042 students.

He added that about 169,114 students had also so far benefitted from the NELFUND’s monthly stipends disbursement, with N12, 818,960,000 disbursed and each student receiving N20, 000.

Also Read:

“We appreciate the unwavering support of President Bola Tinubu in making higher education accessible to all deserving Nigerian students.

“NELFUND remains committed to transparency and efficiency in managing the student loan scheme and will continue to provide accurate updates as disbursements progress.”

Post Views: 8