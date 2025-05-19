NELFUND disburses April upkeep payment to students

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has commenced the disbursement of April 2025 upkeep payments to eligible student beneficiaries across the country.

Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director, Strategic Communications in NELFUND disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

Oluwatuyi said, while most payments had been successfully processed, a small number of beneficiaries might experience a delay due to the recent upgrade of the Fund’s payment and application processing system.

According to her, the system upgrade is expected to enhance security and support the timely disbursement of upkeep allowances in subsequent payment cycles.

Also Read:

“NELFUND is working closely with relevant stakeholders to resolve these issues promptly and ensure that all eligible students receive their entitlements without further delay.

“We remain committed to transparency, operational excellence, and the timely delivery of student support in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as we continue to improve service delivery for the benefit of Nigerian students,” she said.

Post Views: 6