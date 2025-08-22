NELFUND clarifies upkeep loan disbursement, application process

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has addressed public concerns following its recent communication on upkeep loan disbursement.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the Fund’s Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, explained that the decision to align upkeep disbursements strictly with academic sessions was based on two key factors.

The Director in the statement noted that one reason was that tertiary institutions did not operate under a harmonised academic calendar.

According to Oluwatuyi, the measure is also intended to prevent duplicate upkeep payments to the same student within the same institution and academic session.

“This policy ensures that upkeep payments are managed fairly, transparently, and in line with each institution’s academic schedule,” she said.

She urged students to note that rejection might result from incomplete or unclear documentation, incorrect account details, or a mismatch of names across official documents.

Also Read:

She added that rejection might also result if an institution had not verified or had declined to approve a student’s details for its own reasons.

Oluwatuyi said: “For transparency, all rejection reasons are clearly stated on each applicant’s dashboard.

“At the upkeep application stage, rejection may occur if the academic session being applied for has already closed.

“This information is provided directly by the respective institutions.”

In such cases, Oluwatuyi advised students to reapply under the new academic session or resolve identified issues in order to access both institutional charges and upkeep for that year.

NELFUND reassured students that no eligible applicant would be denied access to the loan scheme, provided applications were submitted with accurate documentation and within the relevant academic session.

The statement added: “We remain committed to our mandate of supporting Nigerian students through an efficient, transparent, and inclusive loan process.

“We encourage institutions to promptly upload their academic calendars to ensure seamless access to loan benefits.

“For further inquiries or assistance, please contact us via email at info@nelf.gov.ng or reach out through: X (formerly Twitter). nelfund; Instagram: @nelfund; Facebook and LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund.”

Post Views: 7