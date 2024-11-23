Neighbour allegedly kills 65-year-old woman in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says it is hunting for a woman, who allegedly fought and hit the head of 65-year-old Morenike Oladega against the wall and died in the Ipokia area of the state.

Command spokesperson and Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Odutola said that the tragic incident was reported by one Ibrahim Oladega about 4:20pm on November 21.

The woman (names withheld) was alleged to have pushed the deceased, who hit her head against the wall during the fight and collapsed.

Odutola said that the suspect had since taken to her heels, adding that efforts were on to arrest her.

She said the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ilaro morgue for autopsy.

According to her: “On November 21 about 6:20pm one Ibrahim Oladega, a resident of Isunba Street, Ipokia, reported the incident at the police station.”

She said that Oladega told the police that earlier that day, around 4:20pm, the deceased had an argument with the suspect, adding: “This confrontation escalated into a fight during which the deceased was pushed, causing her to hit her head against a wall and collapse.

“Upon receiving the report, detectives were dispatched to the scene, where they found the victim lying on her back.

“A photograph was taken, and her body was transported to the General Hospital in Ipokia, where she was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.”

Odutola explained that preliminary investigations were ongoing, and the case would be transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department in Abeokuta for further investigation.

