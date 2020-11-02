The National Coordinator, Neglected Tropical Diseases Elimination Programmed of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, has said that Neglected Tropical Diseases were aiding and promoting poverty spread in Nigeria.

Anyaike, who is also a Director in the Ministry, said about 122 million Nigerians were at risk of one or more of the Neglected Tropical Diseases and that this reduces the productivity of the affected citizens.

Speaking at a two-day Media Dialogue on Neglected Tropical Diseases Control in Nigeria organised by United Nations Children Fund in collaboration with Child Rights Information Bureau, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, held in Ibadan, Oyo State, Anyaike said adequate attention was not given to NTD because it affected the poor people.

He explained when the diseases render those affected unproductive, their dependants suffer and poverty gains more ground.

Anyaike appealed to government to government at all levels to pay more attention to NTD and increase budget for it to save lives, banish poverty and improve the economy.

He also urged the media to raise awareness of NTD by sensitizing the people about it. Anyaike appealed to all stakeholders to support the efforts to eliminate NTD, saying no investment on NTD was a waste.

A Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Specialist with UNICEF, Bioye Ogunjobi, said adherence to proper hygiene and safe sanitation, including use of toilet, regular hand washing and clean environment could assist in eliminating NTD.

UNICEF Communication Specialist, Dr. Geoffrey Njoku, said the meeting was aimed at equipping journalists with useful information about NTD to enable them sensitise the public about it.

Njoku urges participants to mainstream the issues around NTD to attract attention and prompt necessary actions going forward.

The Deputy Director, Child Rights Information Bureau, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the Federal Government was committed to eliminating NTD and ensure good health for all citizens.