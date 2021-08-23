NEG lauds APC for working towards southern Christian presidential candidate

The Nigeria Equity Group (NEG), an independent political movement, has commended the All Progressives Congress after reports emerged that the ruling party is considering fielding a southern Christian as its presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

NEG, which advocates for inclusion, fairness and balance in the Nigerian political space, stated that the APC was on the right track by working to ensure that a southern Christian succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, after his two terms in office.

In a press statement released in Abuja, signed by Dr. Emeka Nwosu (convener) and Alhaji Mubarak Muhammed Alabi (secretary), NEG declared: “We are happy with the reports coming from the All Progressives Congress. We are aware that the party is now actively working towards having a southern Christian as its presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

“We commend the party for toeing this line of national interest and inclusion, and for disappointing critics who, during its early days as a political party, sneered at it for being a ‘Janjaweed party,’ a snide reference to the faith of some of its leaders.

“When the APC eventually achieves this goal, it will be demonstrating to all that it is a true national party, one that fully understands the heterogeneous complexities of the Nigerian state.

“And it will be recompensing its southern Christian political leaders and members, who in 2015 backed President Buhari, a Muslim, over Jonathan, the southern Christian candidate in that election.”

The body, however, said it was not happy with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over speculated plot by some leaders of the party to nominate a northern Muslim as its presidential candidate in 2023.

“We are particularly disappointed in the PDP because it is the greatest beneficiary of southern votes and solidarity over the years. Since 2003, the PDP has received more votes from the South than any other political party, and the zone has been its solid base. In the last election, the only two regions where the PDP won handily were in the South – the South East and South South.

“It is unconscionable that the party, or a section of it, is considering nominating a northern Muslim presidential candidate, after the tenure of another Muslim, without regard to the ethnic and religious mix of the country.

“We wish to warn the PDP that if it goes ahead to nominate a northern Muslim as its presidential candidate in 2023, we will mobilize southern Christians against it. We will make sure that it loses its base, and that may be the beginning of the end of the party,” it stated.

It expressed the hope that, for the sake of national unity, peace and stability, the two major political parties would rise above pedestrian and narrow partisanship and do what is right by adopting or electing competent Southern Christians as their presidential candidates in 2023.