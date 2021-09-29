Nedu returns to SCID with kids as Lagos government invites ex-wife

Comedian, Chinedu Ani better known as Nedu, has returned to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, in a bid to return his two daughters to his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri.

Nedu said this during a chat with The PUNCH on Wednesday, hours after stating that it was his ex-wife that willingly handed over the daughters to him at the SCID on Tuesday.

He said, “Since she said she did not willingly give me the kids and that we seized the kids from her, I am at Panti now to return the kids but she is nowhere. She has turned off her phone and she has done everything for us not to reach her. I hope you can write that.”

One of Ohiri’s relatives, however, told The PUNCH that she had been hospitalised and had also been invited by the Ministry of Justice in Lagos State.

“Uzo has not been feeling too well since this ordeal began and giving up her children on Tuesday had an emotional toll on her. She has also been invited by the Ministry of Justice in Lagos State. As it is, her phones are off but I am sure she will turn them on soon,” the cousin said.

Recall that Ohiri and Nedu have been engaged in a messy feud in the last one month.

She had called out her ex-husband on social media, accusing him of domestic violence and refusing to take care of the family.

