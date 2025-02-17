Nedu didn’t know I was using him to expose VDM — Deeone

A former Big Brother Naija reality show star, Deeone, has revealed that Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, was unaware that he used his appearance on Honest Bunch podcast to expose VeryDarkMan.

Deeone revealed this in an interview on a Television Continental programme: “Breakfast Show,” after Nedu resigned from his job.

The resignation followed the backlash that attended the revelation on VDM by Deeone on the Honest Bunch podcast and the reaction of VeryDarkMan.

The former BBNaija star told TVC: “I planned the whole thing alone, but Nedu did not know, because if I had said it on social media, they would accuse me of trying to make money, but I needed a platform.

“I had been studying VeryDarkMan for months and I wanted to know if he was real or just using Nigerians.

“Some things he gets right, but most times, he jumps to conclusions and manipulates everyone.

“Even Nedu is shocked, as he wouldn’t have agreed if I had told him about it because I know he is VeryDarkMan’s friend.

“I didn’t know Nedu’s job was going to get affected.

“I feel really bad and sorry about that.

“I used Nedu as the bait to get the fish (VeryDarkMan), and it worked perfectly.”

