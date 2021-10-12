Subscribe
Ned Nwoko’s senior wife unfollows Regina Daniels

By No Comments1 Min Read

It looks like things are no longer rosy between popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

It will be recalled the duo had always given the impression that they were fine with being co-wives of Ned Nwoko.

In a new development, it was noticed that Charani, who is the senior wife to their billionaire husband, Nwoko, had unfollowed the actress on social media.

A look through at Daniels Instagram followers showed that Charani was no longer one of them.

However, Daniels is still following her co-wife on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently on vacation with her son, Munir, and Nwoko.

