Ned Nwoko reacts to welcoming child with actress, Chika Ike

Nigerian lawyer and politician, Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, popularly known as Ned Nwoko, has denied claims that he is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife.

The speculation intensified after Nwoko’s wife, Regina Daniels, deactivated her Instagram account, fueling rumours that her husband had welcomed a child with the actress.

Addressing the allegations on his Instagram page on Monday, Nwoko dismissed the reports as baseless and a product of malicious speculation.

He further urged media practitioners to verify information before publication and warned against the spread of fake news.

He said via a statement from the Director of Communications, Office of Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko, “Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumors alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him. We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation.

“Similarly, reports claiming he made statements about Tuface and polygamy are completely untrue. As a public figure and with his wife also being an actress, it is not unusual for bloggers seeking attention to fabricate such stories.

“However, Senator Nwoko is currently on a national assignment, focused on delivering on his political mandate, and has no time for distractions.

“This office remains available to journalists for verification of information, and we remind media practitioners of the consequences of spreading fake news. The public is advised to disregard these rumors and rely only on official statements from his office.”

