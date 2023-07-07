NECO unveils ‘e-Verify’ Portal for online confirmation of results

828 828

The National Examination Council has unveiled “NECO e-Verify” platform to ease the verification of results and checkmate manipulation and falsification of results conducted by the council.

The Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Dantani Wushishi, made this known on Thursday in Abuja.

Wushishi said all requests for verification or confirmation of results were routed through its headquarters in Minna, Niger State, which took longer time to process.

He said: “The ‘NECO e-Verify’ is an Online Result Verification solutions that guarantees instant authentication of academic and basic information about prospective candidates for admission and employment into academic institutions and work places respectively.”

Wushishi said due to the growing need for verification and confirmation of results by institutions both at home and abroad, the council decided that now was the best time to introduce the e-Verify platform.

He explained that from available records, the council has observed that there were requests for verification and confirmation on results from 64 institutions across 37 countries between 2020 and 2022.

Wushishi further said that similar requests were gotten from 72 institutions in Nigeria within same period, adding that this is besides requests from individuals which are numerous.

He said: “Result verification is an important process that helps ensure the accuracy of academic credentials.

“It is an irrefutable fact that academic institutions and employers of labour, among other agencies, rely on verification of results to help them select the best prospective student for admission and employment purposes.

“By verifying the authenticity of candidates’ result, academic institutions, employers will be more confident in that they are admitting and hiring persons who have the required qualification for further studies and specific job schedules.

“Some of the benefits of the ‘NECO e-Veify Portal’ include increase confidence, reduce risk and improve efficiency.

“This system will bring a great deal of relief to millions of our students, educational institutions and other stakeholders.”