NECO shifts entrance into Federal Academy, Suleja

Following request by some stakeholders for an extension of the registration period, National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 entrance examination which is conducted for gifted and talented children into Federal Government Academy Suleja from Saturday 13th May, 2023 to Saturday 10th June, 2023.

In a statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the examination was rescheduled to enable more candidates register for the examination as requested by some stakeholders who have called for an extension of the registration period.

It should be noted that the Federal Government Academy, Suleja is a training ground for moulding the gifted and talented children of Nigeria.

He added that the Academy provides enormous opportunities for outstanding gifted students to develop their potential in the interest of nation building and technological development.

The students benefit from Federal Government scholarship such as tuition fees, external examination fees, boarding, feeding, uniform and basic textbooks.

All candidates, parents, guardians and other relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.