At least 70 staff have been sacked by the Management of the National Examinations Council over allegation of certificate forgery.

The dismissal of the 70 staff is the first phase in the series of the ongoing staff certificate verification exercise in the Council.

The dismissals, according to a statement by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, are sequel to a report submitted by a Management Committee constituted to verify certificate of staff.

Sani said the Certificate Verification Committee carried out its assignment diligently by inviting all staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which some actually attested that their certificates were fake.

The Committee also contacted the Schools and Institutions the affected staff claimed to have attended and the Schools and Institutions denied having certificated them, he added.

On the completion of their assignment, the Committee submitted its findings to the NECO Management ,which also forwarded same to the NECO Governing Board.

At its 17th Extraordinary meeting, the Governing Board vetted the report and approved dismissal of the affected staff, Sani said, adding that the Council, under the leadership of the Acting Registrar/Chief Executive, Abubakar Gana, has zero tolerance for corruption and is poised to sanitise the system as espoused by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.