NECO releases 2025 SSCE results, records 60% pass rate + Details of how to check

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE internal) results, with 60.26 percent of candidates recording five credits and above in English and Mathematics.

NECO Registrar, Prof Ibrahim Wushishi, announced the release of the results at a press conference in Minna, Niger State, on Wednesday, 54 days after the last written paper.

According to him, out of the 1,358,339 candidates who sat for the June/July exercise, 818,492, representing 60.26 per cent, scored 5 credits and above, including Mathematics and English.

Wushishi stated that the number of candidates with five credits and above, irrespective of Mathematics and English is 1,144,496, representing 84.26 per cent.

He said, “Number of candidates that registered for the examination is 1,367,210, representing 685,514 Males and 681,696 Females.

“Number of candidates that sat is 1,358,33,9 representing 680,292 Males and 678,047 females.

“Number of candidates with five Credits and above, including Mathematics and English is 818,492 representing 60.26%.

“Number of candidates with five Credits and above, irrespective of Mathematics and English is 1,144,496 representing 84.26%.”

To check your results, candidates are required to visit the official NECO result portal at results.neco.gov.ng and follow the instructions carefully.

Step-by-step guide for checking 2025 NECO SSCE results:

Visit the official NECO result checking portal at results.neco.gov.ng

Select the examination year (e.g., 2025) and the exam type (SSCE Internal or External).

Enter your NECO Examination Number.

Enter your NECO Result Checking Token number, which must be purchased beforehand on the portal.

Click the “Check Result” button to view your results.

Download and print your result for safekeeping.

Important: Ensure you purchase your token through the official NECO portal or authorised vendors to avoid invalid tokens.

