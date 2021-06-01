The Niger State Police Command has said the late Registrar of the National Examination Council, Prof. Godswill Obioma, was not murdered by unknown gunmen as reported in the media on Tuesday.

In a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, the police said the report that the late Obioma was murdered by gunmen was fake news.

Abiodun said: “This story is totally false, untrue and a pure element of fake news circulating in some section of the social media and national dailies that NECO registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, was murdered by unknown gunmen in Minna.

“It is important to state categorically that on May 31, the registrar/CEO National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma, was rushed to the National Hospital, Abuja, by his family members where he was later confirmed dead, after a brief illness.

“However, the family of the deceased has also confirmed the incident and formally notified the management and staff of NECO of the demise of the registrar.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard the fake news, while news reporters are advised to always verify their report before publication to avoid creating unnecessary panic and fear in public domain.”