NECO fetes retirees, outstanding staff, candidates

The National Examinations Council on Thursday in Minna celebrated its outstanding members of staff, retirees and best-performing students across its examinations centres.

Speaking at its 2024 Annual Staff Productivity Award ceremony, NECO Registrar, Prof. Ibrahim Wushishi, said the event was to recognise exceptional performance and to encourage a culture of excellence and discipline.

“Excellence is the heartbeat of NECO because what we do forms the bedrock of individual development and the collective progress of our nation.

“By rewarding diligence and achievement, we reaffirm our mission to deliver credible, timely, and fair assessments that protect the future of Nigeria,” Wushishi said.

The registrar said the awards cut across categories, including the Outstanding Public Service Award for exemplary staff and the Lifetime Achievement Award for retirees.

They also included the Excellence in Integrity and Ethics Award for upholding transparency and accountability, and the Student Excellence Award for top candidates in NECO examinations.

NECO presented Certificates of Service to 45 members of staff in recognition of their dedication, loyalty and years of service to the Council.

On the most hardworking and dedicated staff in 2024 category, a total of 61 staffers were honoured, while 15 persons received awards on the special awards category.

The Council also presented awards to Nwachukwu Victor Ikechukwu of St Paul’s Academy, Jos and Adeyemo Emmanuella Adedamola of Our God Reigns Crystal School, Oju-Ore.

They were recognised as the best performing Senior School Certificate Examination, (SSCE) candidates for 2024.

The best performing Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, candidates for 2024 awards were presented to two students from Igbinedion Education Centre, Benin City, Master Charles Brian Uzoma and Awanbor Omoriyekemwen Claire.

Also, for the National Common Entrance Examination, NCEE, awards, Balogun Farian Ajibola and Iyasei Ifeanyichukwu Victory, were honoured.

Wushishi commended the Council’s workforce, past and present, describing them as the unsung heroes whose daily efforts sustained NECO’s credibility.

He further applauded students who excelled in the 2024 examinations, urging them to sustain their drive for knowledge.

The NECO boss reaffirmed the Council’s role as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s educational system.

The chairman of the occasion and former Niger State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Yakubu Kolo, hailed NECO for instituting the awards.

According to him, such recognition reinforces the value of hard work in an era when public service is often undervalued.

“Whether as staff, retirees, or students, today’s honourees show that excellence is not an accident but a choice.

“This culture of recognition must continue because it motivates individuals to go beyond the ordinary and strengthens the integrity of our educational system,” he said.

Kolo drew comparisons between education and environmental stewardship, noting that both require consistency and vision.

He urged the students to see the recognition not as an end but as the beginning of a lifelong pursuit of impact and knowledge.

