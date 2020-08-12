The National Examination Council has announced dates for the conduct of all its examinations, starting with the Basic Education Certificate Examination on August 25, 2020.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, announced this while briefing newsmen in Minna, Niger State on Tuesday.

Obioma said the council has in line with the new dates prepared a comprehensive examinations timetable for the scheduled examinations in harmonisation with the West African Examination Council and the National Board for Technical Education Board.

The BECE will be followed by the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination from October 5 to November 18, 2020.

According to the new timetable, the National Common Entrance Examinations for JSS1 qualifying Examinations into unity schools will now take place on October 17, 2020.

Obioma said in order to ensure that the examinations are conducted in an environment that is safe for candidates and officials as well as other stakeholders, “NECO has prepared a manual on guideline for preparation for schools for conduct of public examinations in the context of COVID 19”.

These guidelines, the Registrar pointed out, covers roles of responsibilities and expectations of various stakeholders including schools proprietors, schools principals and mangers, parents and guardians, examination candidates, supervisors and invigilators.

In view of the new timetable, the Examinations Council said registration of Candidates for all its examinations is still ongoing with that of BECE now to end on August 21, three days to the commencement of the first paper.

In addition to this, the registration for the National Common Entrance Examinations will now end on October 10, while registration for SSCE will now end on September 10.

Obioma said despite the challenge posed by the COVID 19 pandemic, the Examinations Council has put in place measures that would ensure appropriate standards and excellence before, during and after the examinations in line with the mission to deliver Examinations whose results are trusted world-wide for their credibility.

In achieving this, the Registrar disclosed: “All our Examination officials are now mandatorily required to sign an oath of allegiance as requirement to participate in their respective roles and responsibilities.”