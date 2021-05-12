No fewer than 115 inmates in Enugu recorded credit passes in English Language and Mathematics in the last National Examination Council (NECO)-organised Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) (External).

Monday Chukwuemeka, Public Relations Officer of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NECO released the results of its 2020 SSCE on Friday (May 7).

Chukwuemeka said that inmates in Enugu had been excelling in SSCE.

According to him, in 2018, 84 inmates got credit passes in English Language and Mathematics while 136 inmates got credit passes in English Language and Mathematics in 2019.

He said that all the inmates were tutored within the custodial centre.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service under the visionary leadership of Haliru Nababa focuses on educational development as a viable tool for reforming offenders.

“With the NCoS Act of 2019; the service has created a paradigm shift in the treatment of inmates in custody.

“The paradigm shift to correction and reform has given rise to the opportunity for inmates to actualise their educational aspirations while in reformatory/rehabilitation process,’’ he said.

The spokesman said that the Controller of Enugu State Command of NCoS, Joseph Emelue, had commended the inmates for the feat.

Chukwuemeka said that the controller appealed to members of the public to see the inmates as reformed upon release and avoid any form of stigmatisation.