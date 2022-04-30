NECLIve9: Growth of Nigerian music, movie, fashion should benefit local economy – Ayeni Adekunle

Ayeni Adekunle, the Convener of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive), West Africa’s biggest and longest-running gathering of entertainment and creative industry professionals, has said the current growth of Nigeria’s entertainment industry must reflect on the local economy.

Speaking at the ninth edition of the conference, NECLive9, at Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, on Friday, April 29, 2022, Ayeni said he feels a sense of fulfillment with the growth recorded so far by Nigerian creatives and entertainers.

“What we saw at Maddison Square where Burna Boy performed is what NECLive is all about. We are getting nominated for Grammys, we have musicians and actors that are now big deals not just in Nigeria but across the globe,” he said. “The essence of NECLive is to share ideas and collaborate as we build the industry of our dream.”

The NECLive convener said that a decade ago, this development would only have been best imagined but now, it has become more than a reality.

He said: “A decade or two ago, our artistes would not be seen headlining a show abroad or being the main face of Billboard magazine.

“The dream when we started NECLive in 2013 is being lived now. What we are witnessing today in fashion, music, art, movie industry is still in its early days. Some of those that will make it happen are here today. The growth of our music and movie and fashion must benefit the local economy.”

NECLive which started in 2013, convenes entertainment and creative industry professionals from across Africa. Speakers at the ninth edition included award-winning singers Tuface Idibia (2Baba) and Darey Art-Alade; media executives, Ayo Animashaun and Sam Onyemelukwe, ace producer Tee-Y Mix, Media personalities Jacob Akinyemi Johnson, Mr. Macaroni, Mozez Praiz, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, and Osi Suave. Other prominent speakers at the conference were Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Akin Oyebode, Ekiti state commissioner of finance, Anyikp Owoko, Chess-in-slums founder, Tunde Onakoya, Aline Gahongayire, The Real Housewives of Lagos stars Iyabo Ojo, Mariam Timmer, and Toyin Lawani; Oluwatobi Adeola, Sylvester Chauke, Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun, Lynda Alphaeus, Leo Da-Silva and Ifeanyi Okonkwo among others.

NECLIve9 is an ID Africa production, with MultiChoice Nigeria as official sponsor. You can watch a recap of the conference on nec.ng.