NECA, other, inaugurate group to tackle disinformation

Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), in collaboration with Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), has inaugurated a Private Sector Coalition Group to champion the fight against disinformation in the private sector.

NECA Director-General, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, inaugurated the group on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Oyerinde said the initiative was timely and relevant for both individuals and organisations.

He emphasised: “We are all called to play the very important role of being the foundational members of the coalition that will champion this cause for the Organised Private Sector (OPS); that is why we have the mix of the media and also some of our social partners to help us to drive this.

“It is a starting point for us and we are hoping that in the next few months, we will definitely imprint our foot in the sands of communication concerning disinformation or fake news.

“We have seen businesses crashing because of issues concerning disinformation, and individuals committing suicide; and in this environment, all you need is just one bad news and people do not take time to go and fact-check.

“Also, before you know it, it becomes a public or online event; and how many people are you going to tell that the story is not the way it was initially told?

“So, for us from the OPS perspective, the issue of misinformation has become a very serious matter that we should take more than a cursory perspective to.

“The idea for us is to join the change makers and progressively, continue the narration; first, from the perspective of the private sector, and then we move to the larger scope of the economy”.

He said the group would also be open to partner with like-minded organisations and other agencies that were focused on managing disinformation.

These, according to him, include the Nigeria Communications Commission and Ministry of Digital Economy.

“We believe strongly that if we get our acts together, the public sector led by National Orientation Agency and other agencies of government will find lots of things to learn from the private sector, especially from this coalition,’’ Oyerinde said.

The group comprises NECA, the media and other business organisations.