NEC to Governors: You must knock off long convoys, wastes

The National Economic Council, overseen by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has told State Governors who are members of the council, to knock off wastes in their living.

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, made this known to newsmen after their meeting on Thursday.

At the meeting in Abuja at the Presidential Villa, Soludo said part of the waste expected to be cut is the number of vehicles usually in their convoys.

He said: “That we mustn’t live, even the cost of running the state, the way we even live, someone gave an example of a state governor going with 20-something vehicles in a convoy and all these have to be fuelled, and so on and so forth.

“Hey gentlemen, we would need to be sensitive to the times.

“We need to live within the average of the people that we’re governing, and so on and so forth, and knock off the waste and the irrelevancies, so to speak.”