NEC reinstates Anyanwu as PDP national secretary

The 100th National Executive Committee meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party has reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s national secretary.

Speaking to journalists after the NEC meeting held in Abuja, on Monday, the PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, announced that Anyanwu has been officially reinstated.

Damagum further revealed that the 101st NEC meeting has been scheduled for July 23 to finalise arrangements for the upcoming national convention.

The PDP has been struggling with internal conflicts since the 2023 presidential election, which have significantly impacted all arms of the party.

The division became more pronounced after the party leadership wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission on June 24, regarding the position of National Secretary, further escalating the crisis.

On Sunday afternoon, Acting National Chairman, Damagum convened a meeting at Wadata Plaza with the embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); Vice Chairman (North West), Senator Bello Gwarzo; and two other National Working Committee members.

This group reaffirmed their support for holding an expanded National Caucus meeting at 2 p.m. today and reiterated their recognition of Anyanwu as the party’s duly elected National Secretary.

Later that same day, a rival faction of the NWC also met at the party’s headquarters.

This group comprising Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman (South East), Ali Odefa; South East Caretaker Chairman, Emmanuel Ogidi; National Woman Leader, Amina Darasimi; Acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo; National Auditor, Okechukwu Obiechin; National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba; National Financial Secretary, Woyengikuro Daniel; and National Vice Chairman (South West).

Ajisafe Toyese insisted that the NEC meeting proceed as scheduled, with Koshoedo retaining his position as Acting National Secretary.

This internal split reflects the wider power struggle within the party.

One bloc, aligned with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and supported by Governors Peter Mbah (Enugu), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), 11 NWC members, and other influential party leaders, is pushing for the NEC meeting to go ahead as planned and firmly opposes Anyanwu’s return.

In contrast, a faction led by former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, with the backing of Governors Caleb Muftwang (Plateau), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Adamu Fintiri (Adamawa), and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), as well as Damagum, Bature, and Ajibade, supports Anyanwu’s reinstatement and has called for the NEC meeting to be delayed.

The scheduling of conflicting meetings by both factions at Wadata Plaza further heightened tensions within the party.

However, after personnel of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies cordoned off Wadata Plaza, PDP governors, members of the NWC, Board of Trustees, and several National Assembly members convened an emergency meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Our correspondent learnt that during the meeting, the PDP leaders agreed to go ahead with the 100th NEC meeting as earlier scheduled by the 99th NEC.

Subsequently, a few minutes past 3 p.m., the party leaders arrived at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Damagum confidently stated that the PDP possesses internal mechanisms strong enough to resolve all its internal crises.

He stated, “I am here to brief you on the outcome of our interaction with NEC as regards the National Secretary.

“We’ve all combined in one, we were all together, and we all agree that Senator Anyanwu will continue to act as National Secretary.

“And also to bring the issue of the convention to bring it up in the next NEC, which is slated for the 23rd of next month (July).

“At that time, we will be able to convene a proper NEC, where myself and Senator Anyanwu will sign, which is to fulfill the regulatory requirement of INEC in convening meetings.

“So, to our detractors who thought this meeting would go on course or perhaps be the end of the party, the beauty of the Peoples Democratic Party is that it is the only party in this country that has and knows the internal mechanism to solve its own problems and run freely.

“As you can see, all our governors attended the meeting; all members of the NWC were on the same page. You will not be seeing all these press releases and counter-press releases.”

