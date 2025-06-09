Ndume to Tinubu: I pity you, 22 governors also endorsed Jonathan

Senator Ali Ndume has expressed pity for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 polls, saying 22 governors also endorsed former President Goodluck Jonathan when he lost the presidential election to Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The representative of Borno South Senatorial District said this on a Channels Television programme: “Sunday Politics,” where he was interviewed.

According to Ndume, 22 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party endorsed Jonathan for the 2015 polls but he lost to former President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress.

The Eagle Online recalls that 22 governors elected on the platform of the APC on May 22, 2025 unanimously adopted Tinubu as the party’s candidate for the 2027 elections.

However, the former Leader of the Senate left the venue as the process of endorsement commenced at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ndume said: “I was there, but that was not why I was there.

“I was there for a summit and when I realised that it was not a summit and voice vote was put about the endorsement of Mr. President, I just left.

“And that does not mean I am not an APC member.

“The majority had its way, but few of us felt that was not right.

“It happened before, not once, not twice.

“It happened during Jonathan.

“That does not mean anything.

“Politicians are decamping but the people who are the voters are not decamping.

“I hope that he would look back historically and see that the gathering of people to endorse you does not mean anything.

“Jonathan had 22 governors then endorsing him like was done now.

“And what happened?

“Jonathan lost woefully.

“A lot of money was spent.

“Even the election was shifted, but we are not learning our lessons.

“I pity Mr. President.”

