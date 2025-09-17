Ndume to NUPENG, DAPPMAN: Embrace dialogue, stop demonising Dangote

Senator Ali Ndume, the lawmaker representing Borno South, has urged labour unions and stakeholders in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector to support one another instead of engaging in needless tussle which had the potential of destroying the nation’s economy.

Ndume made the appeal following the face-off between the management of Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG) as well as the Depot and Petroleum Product Marketers Association of Nigeria, (DAPPMAN).

NUPENG had recently embarked on industrial action, shutting down depots over the refinery’s alleged refusal to allow truck drivers to join the union as provided under the Trade Union Act.

DAPPMAN, on its part, accused the refinery of stifling competition by allegedly selling products to international traders at cheaper rates compared to Nigerian marketers.

Although the Department of State Services has since intervened to resolve the dispute with the workers’ union, tensions have persisted in the downstream sector.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Ndume expressed concerns over what he called “a poisonous media narrative to paint Dangote in bad light in the eyes of Nigerians and the international community.”

Senator Ndume said, “Before Dangote took the risk to build his refinery, previous administrations had granted licenses to many Nigerians. What did they do with it.? Some of them only cashed on the incentives of crude oil allocation.

“If my memory serves me right, licenses were granted to 12 private operators as far back as 2002 to build refineries and reduce dependence on imported fuel.

“The second round of licenses was done in 2007 by the then Department of Petroleum Resouces ( DPR) after revoking the first batch and granted nine new licenses to private investors.

“Those parading themselves as fuel importers today didn’t seize the initiative to come together to build refineries.

“Again, during the Muhammadu Buhari administration, licenses were granted to private investors to build modular refineries.”

He further said, “How many of them actually scratched the surface but they are ganging up to falsely accuse Dangote of monopolizing the market.

“It is wrong to talk about monopoly in a deregulated industry. There is no deliberate bottlenecks against anyone and no player has been accorded special concession to the detriment of others.”

The former Senate leader urged regulatory agencies in the industry, the Ministry of Petroleum Resouces and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), to intervene to prevent an all out feud among the players.

Ndume further said, “I urge NUPENG, PENGASSAN, and all concerned stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue with Dangote rather than inciting division and undue sensationalism in the media.

“Our common goal should be to balance labour rights with the imperatives of national development and not put ordinary citizens at the receiving end of a needless power tussle.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']