Ndume: All animals are not equal, I got over N200m for constituency projects

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has said that as a Principal Officer in the 10th National Assembly, he got more than the N200 million allocation his colleagues and floor members got for constituency projects in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

The representative of Borno South Senatorial District stated this on Wednesday in an interview with Channels TV.

Ndume, who appeared on: “Politics Today,” said: “My colleagues know that I go more than them (floor members).

“All the senators have N200 million (each) as their constituency projects, but I am a leader.

“That is the difference.

“Ten of us are leaders, including those in the opposition.

“We get more than the floor members.

“It’s normal….

“My colleagues know that I go more than them.”

Ndume, who was reacting to the statement by the representative of Cross River North Senatorial District, Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe, during plenary that some senators got N500 million each from the 2024 Budget for constituency projects, added: “It’s disparity now.

“We are not the same.

“All animals are equal, but some are more equal than the other.

“That’s what the case is.

“They have agreed to that.

“That decision is taken by the senators.

“We have the Senate Budget Committee before, but now the floor members entrusted that to the Presiding Officers.

“That’s the difference.

“So, most of the senators don’t know what I get and I will not tell you.”