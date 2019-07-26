The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi, has described the appointment of Dr. Ernest Ndukwe as the Chairman of the Board of MTN Nigeria as a good development, which beyond its immediate significance offers a great leadership lesson to organisations and countries across the world.

Speaking at Abuja, Obi said he was elated not just at the appointment of Ndukwe, but that of other members of the Board.

According to him, it shows that people’s pedigree and past achievements in the corporate world were taken into consideration.

“MTN has always had great boards, the immediate past Chairman, Dr. Paschal Dozie, is a corporate titan and the only way to sustain the track record of excellence was by appointing another corporate titan whose honesty and integrity stand him out among the crowd,” Obi said.

He advised Nigerians and other corporate bodies to follow the footsteps of the MTN by only recognising men with honour in both appointive and elective offices.