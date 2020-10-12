Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for three additional Directors at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company, the Board of Directors of the company has named three new Executive Directors for more effective coverage of the Company’s areas of activities.

This development was contained in a statement by the Presidency on Monday.

The three additional Executive Directors are Abdullahi Kassim, Nkechinyelu Mba and Mohammed Mahmud.

The NDPHC Board of Directors named the new Executive Directors at its meeting held Friday.

With this new board structure, NDPHC now has six Directors, each drawn from the six geopolitical zones in the country, with the following designated responsibilities:

(i) Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo, Managing Director/CEO – South South

(ii) Mr Babayo Shehu, Executive Director (Finance and Accounts) – North East

(iii) Mr Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Executive Director (Networks) – South West

(iv) Mr Abdullahi Kassim, Executive Director (Generation) – North West

(v) Mrs Nkechinyelu Mba, Executive Director (Corporate Services)– South East

(vi) Mr Mohammed Mahmud as Executive Director (Legal Services and Company Secretary) – North Central

President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 20, 2020 approved the renewal of the appointment of Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of NDPHC, and Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors.