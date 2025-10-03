NDPC, Meta opts for settlement in $32.8m data privacy sanction

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and Meta Platforms, Inc., on Friday agreed to settle out of court over the dispute on the $32.8 million fine imposed against the latter by the regulatory agency.

Counsel for the parties told Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja shortly after the matter was called for ruling.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Omotosho had, on July 16, fixed today for ruling on NDPC’s preliminary objection against the suit filed by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The judge had also scheduled today for ruling on Meta’s request to amend its process.

The NDPC had, on February 18, imposed both a remedial fee of 32,800,000 US dollars and eight corrective orders against Meta Inc.

The American multinational technology company was alleged to have violated the fundamental privacy rights of its Nigerian users with respect to behavioural advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

Dissatisfied with the action, Meta Platforms Inc., in an ex parte motion dated and filed on Feb. 26, dragged the regulatory agency to court as the sole respondent.

In the motion ex parte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/355/2025 and moved by Fred Onuofia, SAN, on March 4, Justice Omotosho granted one of the two orders sought.

The judge had granted leave to Meta to commence proceedings by way of judicial review seeking, inter alia, an order of certiorari quashing the compliance and enforcement orders dated February 18 issued by NDPC against the company.

It urged the court to nullify “all other investigations, proceedings and actions taken by respondent against the applicant leading to the ‘Final Orders’,” the respondent

The judge, however, refused to grant Meta’s relief seeking a stay of the proceedings of all matters relating to the “Final Orders” issued by NDPC against it, pending the hearing and determination of the judicial review proceedings.

Instead, the judge made an order for an accelerated hearing of the suit.

But NDPC, in a preliminary objection filed by its lawyer and the head of ALPHA & ROHI Law Firm, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, told the court that the suit was incompetent and the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the same.

At the scheduled ruling, Meta’s lawyer, Onwuobia, begged the court to defer the ruling on NDPC’s preliminary objection and the motion on notice to amend their suit.

He told the court that the parties had reached an advanced stage on settlement in this case.

The lawyer said settlement was the option the parties had resolved to opt for, stating that the parties “are afraid” that the ruling might affect discussions on settlement.

“The draft terms of settlement have been exchanged,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the court to grant an adjournment for a report of settlement.

NDPC’s lawyer, Adedipe, confirmed Onwuobia’s submission.

According to him, settlement discussions have advanced appreciably.

The senior lawyer urged the court to adjourn so they could return with settlement terms that the court would adopt as a “consent judgement” for the parties.

Justice Omotosho, in response, held that since the court encouraged settlement, he was inclined not to deliver the planned ruling.

He subsequently adjourned the matter until October 31 for either a ruling or adoption of terms of settlement.

The regulatory agency, in its objection dated April 10 and filed April 11 by Adedipe, urged the court to either strike out or dismiss the case.

Adedipe, in two grounds of argument, submitted that the originating summons filed by the company is incompetent for non-compliance with the mandatory provision of Order 34 Rule 6(1) of the FHC (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019.

Quoting the provision, the lawyer said, “No ground shall be relied upon or any relief sought at the hearing, except the grounds and reliefs sought in the statement.”

He also argued that the suit, as presently constituted, is grossly incompetent and academic, the reliefs sought therein not being capable of activating the jurisdiction of the court.

“The suit is liable to be struck out/dismissed in limine,” Adedipe had argued.

The fine against Meta came as one of the measures by the NDPC to protect Nigerians’ data under the Nigeria Data Protection Act, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu in June 2023. (NAN)